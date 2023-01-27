 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Night drivers in Twin Falls are seeing purple due to faulty street lights

  • 0
Lights along Washington St. N.

A section of lights along Washington Street North in Twin Falls are displaying an eerie purplish color. The city received a defective batch of LED lamps, officials say.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

TWIN FALLS — Anyone who has driven on Washington Street North in the hours between dusk and dawn has likely noticed that something seems a little off.

Instead of broadcasting the familiar solid white glow, dozens of street lamps in Twin Falls now emit an eerie, dim purplish color. While it may make for interesting mood lighting, the lights fall short of their intended purpose of illuminating the roadway for drivers.

According to city communications officer Josh Palmer, the weak purple light in the street lamps is not deliberate. A component in the LED lamps is defective, and the city has recently worked through a manufacturing backlog to bring in replacements.

“As soon as we put them in, they almost immediately started to deteriorate, and it was a pretty quick digression.” Palmer told the Times-News.

People are also reading…

For several years, many of the street lights in the city have used LED lamps. The LEDs are inexpensive and use less energy, and for the most part have been long-lasting and reliable.

The city replaces street lights on a rotating schedule, Palmer said, and the most recent installation in the fall of 2022 included bulbs from this bad batch.

Once it became apparent these bulbs were deteriorating, the city stopped installing them and put the replacement schedule on hold while attempting to source new bulbs.

That has been a slow process. With thousands of defective lights reported across the country, the manufacturer has been backlogged with warranty orders, according to city officials.

Twin Falls isn’t the only city saddled with inadequate and faulty lighting. The issue has impacted cities large and small across North America.

In an article for Business Insider, tech reporter Adam Rogers said the U.S. market for cheap white LEDs is dominated mainly by one manufacturer. When that manufacturer has a bad batch, as in this case, cities feel it from coast to coast.

The city has recently received its order of replacement bulbs, Palmer said, and drivers will soon start to see lights slowly returning to the normal white illumination as those bulbs are installed.

Palmer said the manufacturer is replacing them at no cost, and residents will not see their tax money being used to correct the issue.

While arterials including Washington Street North see tens of thousands of cars each day, Palmer said the city hadn't received any complaints until the matter was raised during the public comment portion of the Jan. 23 city council meeting.

“As soon as we put them in, they almost immediately started to deteriorate, and it was a pretty quick digression.”

 Josh Palmer, Twin Falls city communications officer

Quote
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Joan Drown, 71, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Death notices

Kenneth D. Hodges, 82 of Twin Falls, died Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care o…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Moment famed Dorset Cliffs collapse in U.K.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News