Night drivers in Twin Falls are seeing purple due to faulty street lights

TWIN FALLS — Anyone who has driven on Washington Street North in the hours between dusk and dawn has likely noticed that something seems a little off.

Instead of broadcasting the familiar solid white glow, dozens of street lamps in Twin Falls now emit an eerie, dim purplish color. While it may make for interesting mood lighting, the lights fall short of their intended purpose of illuminating the roadway for drivers.

According to city communications officer Josh Palmer, the weak purple light in the street lamps is not deliberate. A component in the LED lamps is defective, and the city has recently worked through a manufacturing backlog to bring in replacements.

“As soon as we put them in, they almost immediately started to deteriorate, and it was a pretty quick digression.” Palmer told the Times-News.

For several years, many of the street lights in the city have used LED lamps. The LEDs are inexpensive and use less energy, and for the most part have been long-lasting and reliable.

The city replaces street lights on a rotating schedule, Palmer said, and the most recent installation in the fall of 2022 included bulbs from this bad batch.

Once it became apparent these bulbs were deteriorating, the city stopped installing them and put the replacement schedule on hold while attempting to source new bulbs.

That has been a slow process. With thousands of defective lights reported across the country, the manufacturer has been backlogged with warranty orders, according to city officials.

Twin Falls isn’t the only city saddled with inadequate and faulty lighting. The issue has impacted cities large and small across North America.

In an article for Business Insider, tech reporter Adam Rogers said the U.S. market for cheap white LEDs is dominated mainly by one manufacturer. When that manufacturer has a bad batch, as in this case, cities feel it from coast to coast.

The city has recently received its order of replacement bulbs, Palmer said, and drivers will soon start to see lights slowly returning to the normal white illumination as those bulbs are installed.

Palmer said the manufacturer is replacing them at no cost, and residents will not see their tax money being used to correct the issue.

While arterials including Washington Street North see tens of thousands of cars each day, Palmer said the city hadn't received any complaints until the matter was raised during the public comment portion of the Jan. 23 city council meeting.