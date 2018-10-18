BOISE — From Monday through Friday, 88 Idaho high schools will participate in College Application Week 2018.
Participating schools will host events to help high school seniors complete and submit college applications and explore post-secondary options. Most of the events are geared toward seniors who may not otherwise apply to college. Participating schools are encouraged to also include activities for younger high school students to help generate interest in higher education.
To view a list of the participating schools, go to https://nextsteps.idaho.gov/resources/college-application-week.
Last year, 81 Idaho high schools participated, and 10,503 students completed 15,412 college applications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.