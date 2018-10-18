Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — From Monday through Friday, 88 Idaho high schools will participate in College Application Week 2018.

Participating schools will host events to help high school seniors complete and submit college applications and explore post-secondary options. Most of the events are geared toward seniors who may not otherwise apply to college. Participating schools are encouraged to also include activities for younger high school students to help generate interest in higher education.

To view a list of the participating schools, go to https://nextsteps.idaho.gov/resources/college-application-week.

Last year, 81 Idaho high schools participated, and 10,503 students completed 15,412 college applications.

