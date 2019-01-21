Try 1 month for 99¢
TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls City Council will not meet this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The Council regularly meets at 5 p.m. Mondays in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 28. Meeting notices and agendas are posted at tfid.org.

