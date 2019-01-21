TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls City Council will not meet this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The Council regularly meets at 5 p.m. Mondays in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 28. Meeting notices and agendas are posted at tfid.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.