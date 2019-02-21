TWIN FALLS — Winter is typically a slow time for commercial building, but cities are still approving a few permits for projects around the Magic Valley.
Here’s what commercial building permits area businesses received in January for new buildings, remodels and signs:
Burley
- Impact Athletic, 1150 E. 16th St., received a permit for a $150,000 commercial alteration of a community building/club house.
- Magic Valley Legal Holdings LLC, 101 W. 18th St., received a permit for a $70,000 commercial alteration of an office complex.
- Idaho Milk Transport Inc., 745 Bedke Blvd., received a permit for a $168,000 “driver’s lounge.”
Jerome
- Pizza Hut got a sign permit for a $4,350 wall sign at 423 S. Lincoln Ave., No. 1.
Twin Falls
- Jerry Smith received a commercial building permit for a $168,000 shop at 414 Madrin St. The shop will measure 44 feet by 60 feet.
- Gerald Martens received a building permit for a new shell office building at 370 North Haven Drive, valued at $625,000.
- Henningsen Cold Storage received a building permit for a $100,000 guard shack for the trailer lot at 391 Victory Ave.
- McGregor Company received a permit for a $650,000 addition of a warehouse and adjoining porte-cochere at 252 Deere St.
- Jersey Mike’s Subs received a permit for a $100,000 remodel at 163 Cheney Drive W., Suite 500.
- MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC received a permit for a $250,000 tenant improvement remodel at 683 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
- Keller Williams received a permit for a $75,000 addition of a new vestibule and façade update at 647 Filer Ave.
- Arnold Machinery Co. received a permit for a $60,000 interior remodel at 464 Washington St. S. for a mezzanine.
- Fusion Mechanical received a permit for a freestanding sign at 2140 Eldridge Ave., valued at $5,736.
- Physicians Immediate Care Center received a permit for a wall sign at 243 Cheney Drive W. valued at $1,600.
- Ford Family Eye Care received a permit for a wall sign at 2139 Village Park Ave., valued at $5,000.
- Peterson, Parkinson & Arnold PLLC received a permit for a wall/flag sign at 1411 Falls Ave. E., No. 600, valued at $930.
- Adventure Motor Sports received a permit for a wall sign at 2469 Kimberly Road, valued at $600.
- Leonard Petroleum Equipment received a permit for a three-sided storage building valued at $45,000 at 1859 Highland Ave. E.
- CRC Property Holdings LLC received a permit for a partial interior demolition to get ready for construction at 160 Eastland Drive, valued at $85,000.
- Eric Watte received a permit for a $500 demolition of the interior of 447 Addison Ave. W.
- Canyon Rim Creamery received a permit for three wall signs at 163 Cheney Drive W., No. 100, valued at $11,265.
- Aspen Dental received a permit for a monument sign at 532 Pole Line Road, valued at $14,495.
- TownePlace Suites received a permit for three wall signs and a monument sign at 175 Pole Line Road, valued at $21,058.
