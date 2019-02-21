Try 1 month for 99¢
TownePlace Suites hotel

Construction on a new TownePlace Suites by Marriott continues Feb. 4 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Winter is typically a slow time for commercial building, but cities are still approving a few permits for projects around the Magic Valley.

Here’s what commercial building permits area businesses received in January for new buildings, remodels and signs:

Burley

  • Impact Athletic, 1150 E. 16th St., received a permit for a $150,000 commercial alteration of a community building/club house.
  • Magic Valley Legal Holdings LLC, 101 W. 18th St., received a permit for a $70,000 commercial alteration of an office complex.
  • Idaho Milk Transport Inc., 745 Bedke Blvd., received a permit for a $168,000 “driver’s lounge.”

Jerome

  • Pizza Hut got a sign permit for a $4,350 wall sign at 423 S. Lincoln Ave., No. 1.

Twin Falls

  • Jerry Smith received a commercial building permit for a $168,000 shop at 414 Madrin St. The shop will measure 44 feet by 60 feet.
  • Gerald Martens received a building permit for a new shell office building at 370 North Haven Drive, valued at $625,000.
  • Henningsen Cold Storage received a building permit for a $100,000 guard shack for the trailer lot at 391 Victory Ave.
  • McGregor Company received a permit for a $650,000 addition of a warehouse and adjoining porte-cochere at 252 Deere St.
  • Jersey Mike’s Subs received a permit for a $100,000 remodel at 163 Cheney Drive W., Suite 500.
  • MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC received a permit for a $250,000 tenant improvement remodel at 683 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
  • Keller Williams received a permit for a $75,000 addition of a new vestibule and façade update at 647 Filer Ave.
  • Arnold Machinery Co. received a permit for a $60,000 interior remodel at 464 Washington St. S. for a mezzanine.
  • Fusion Mechanical received a permit for a freestanding sign at 2140 Eldridge Ave., valued at $5,736.
  • Physicians Immediate Care Center received a permit for a wall sign at 243 Cheney Drive W. valued at $1,600.
  • Ford Family Eye Care received a permit for a wall sign at 2139 Village Park Ave., valued at $5,000.
  • Peterson, Parkinson & Arnold PLLC received a permit for a wall/flag sign at 1411 Falls Ave. E., No. 600, valued at $930.
  • Adventure Motor Sports received a permit for a wall sign at 2469 Kimberly Road, valued at $600.
  • Leonard Petroleum Equipment received a permit for a three-sided storage building valued at $45,000 at 1859 Highland Ave. E.
  • CRC Property Holdings LLC received a permit for a partial interior demolition to get ready for construction at 160 Eastland Drive, valued at $85,000.
  • Eric Watte received a permit for a $500 demolition of the interior of 447 Addison Ave. W.
  • Canyon Rim Creamery received a permit for three wall signs at 163 Cheney Drive W., No. 100, valued at $11,265.
  • Aspen Dental received a permit for a monument sign at 532 Pole Line Road, valued at $14,495.
  • TownePlace Suites received a permit for three wall signs and a monument sign at 175 Pole Line Road, valued at $21,058.

