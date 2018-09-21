TWIN FALLS — Are you affiliated with a political party? Most Twin Falls County voters are, and the number of unaffiliated voters is shrinking.
Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock tracked voter registration numbers from March 9 to early September. March 9 was the last day registered voters could change affiliation before the primary. Glascock said she’s seeing a trend of unaffiliated voters becoming affiliated with a party.
Here’s what data Glascock was able to provide showing voter registration by party over about a sixth-month timeframe:
Constitution Party
March: 138
September: 133
Change: -5
Democratic Party
March: 2,755
September: 2,841
Change: +86
Libertarian Party
March: 241
September: 239
Change: -2
Republican Party
March: 18,674
September: 19,555
Change: +881
Unaffiliated
March: 12,536
September: 11,664
Change: -872
Total registered voters, Twin Falls County
March: 34,344
September: 34,432
Change: +88
