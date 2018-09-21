Subscribe for 33¢ / day
At candidates’ urging, Jarelie Espinoza, left, and Miguel Rangel, right, fill out voter registration forms Oct. 1, 2016, outside their home at the Falls Avenue Suites in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Are you affiliated with a political party? Most Twin Falls County voters are, and the number of unaffiliated voters is shrinking.

Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock tracked voter registration numbers from March 9 to early September. March 9 was the last day registered voters could change affiliation before the primary. Glascock said she’s seeing a trend of unaffiliated voters becoming affiliated with a party.

Here’s what data Glascock was able to provide showing voter registration by party over about a sixth-month timeframe:

Constitution Party

March: 138

September: 133

Change: -5

Democratic Party

March: 2,755

September: 2,841

Change: +86

Libertarian Party

March: 241

September: 239

Change: -2

Republican Party

March: 18,674

September: 19,555

Change: +881

Unaffiliated

March: 12,536

September: 11,664

Change: -872

Total registered voters, Twin Falls County

March: 34,344

September: 34,432

Change: +88

