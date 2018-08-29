FILER – What are the top three biggest expenses for the Twin Falls County Fair? Salaries, the rodeo and repairs/maintenance.
And the biggest revenue sources? Fair admissions and grandstand tickets.
The Twin Falls County Fair board reported operating revenue of more than $1.2 million in the 2017 fiscal year. Expenses, however, exceeded $1.3 million. That’s according to the fair board’s audit for the year ending Sept. 30, 2017.
Here are some other interesting facts and figures about the fair:
$379,679 — What the fair received for admissions in the 2017 fiscal year
$7,820 — What the fair spent on bedding in the 2017 fiscal year
$14,000 — What the fair board expects to make from beer sales in 2018
$159,077 — The cost of operating the rodeo last year
$79,789 — Rodeo income in the 2017 fiscal year
$145,000 — Total budgeted income from the carnival for this fiscal year (ending Sept. 30)
$1,039,885 — Total fair income expected this fiscal year
$238,350 — Non-fair income expected this fiscal year
