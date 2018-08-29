Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Last day of the fair
Fairgoers ride the Scrambler during the last day of the fair Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

FILER – What are the top three biggest expenses for the Twin Falls County Fair? Salaries, the rodeo and repairs/maintenance.

And the biggest revenue sources? Fair admissions and grandstand tickets.

The Twin Falls County Fair board reported operating revenue of more than $1.2 million in the 2017 fiscal year. Expenses, however, exceeded $1.3 million. That’s according to the fair board’s audit for the year ending Sept. 30, 2017.

Here are some other interesting facts and figures about the fair:

$379,679 — What the fair received for admissions in the 2017 fiscal year

$7,820 — What the fair spent on bedding in the 2017 fiscal year

$14,000 — What the fair board expects to make from beer sales in 2018 

$159,077 — The cost of operating the rodeo last year

$79,789 — Rodeo income in the 2017 fiscal year

$145,000 — Total budgeted income from the carnival for this fiscal year (ending Sept. 30)

Fair cleanup file
Margaret Dunaway cleans up trash near one of the ticket booths Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

$1,039,885 — Total fair income expected this fiscal year

$238,350 — Non-fair income expected this fiscal year

