TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls’ collected recycling is comprised of 37% cardboard, 43% mixed paper, 6% plastics, 2% tin cans, 1% aluminum cans and 11% trash.
Once they leave the orange-lidded recycling cart in front of your home, all of these items begin a long journey to their final destination. PSI Environmental Systems trucks bring recyclables to Magic Valley Recycling, where they are baled and shipped to a sorting facility in Ada County. The sorting facility there removes all trash and sends sorted commodities to the companies that will take them.
Here’s a breakdown of where each type of item goes once it leaves your home, and the estimated total trip miles. PSI Environmental Systems also provided the City Council on Monday with the estimated fuel spent per load and what each commodity’s market value is. Market values in parenthesis are negative, meaning it costs companies to send them off for processing.
Cardboard
Where it goes: Springfield, Ore. (565 miles) or Longview, Wash. (597 miles)
Market price: $30 per ton
Fuel spent per load: 99 gallons
Mixed paper
Where it goes: 30-35% stays domestically and goes to Longview, Wash. (597 miles); the rest goes on internationally and is exported by Seaport International or JMK (636 miles)
Market price: ($50) per ton
Fuel spent per load: 99 gallons to Longview; 106 gallons to Seattle
Tin cans
Where it goes: Portland (550 miles)
Market price: $145 per ton
Fuel spent per load: 92 gallons
Aluminum cans
Where it goes: Berea, Ky. (2,135 miles)
Market price: $1,000 per ton
Fuel spent per load: 335 gallons
Plastic
Where it goes: Portland (550 miles) and Logan, Utah (147 miles)
Market price: $5 per ton
Fuel spent per load: Not available
Trash
Where it goes: Ada County landfill (140 miles)
Market price: ($65) per ton
Fuel spent per load: 23 gallons
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.