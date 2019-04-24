{{featured_button_text}}
Recycling

Piles of cans sit in a recycling bin June 6 at Magic Valley Recycling in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls’ collected recycling is comprised of 37% cardboard, 43% mixed paper, 6% plastics, 2% tin cans, 1% aluminum cans and 11% trash.

Once they leave the orange-lidded recycling cart in front of your home, all of these items begin a long journey to their final destination. PSI Environmental Systems trucks bring recyclables to Magic Valley Recycling, where they are baled and shipped to a sorting facility in Ada County. The sorting facility there removes all trash and sends sorted commodities to the companies that will take them.

Here’s a breakdown of where each type of item goes once it leaves your home, and the estimated total trip miles. PSI Environmental Systems also provided the City Council on Monday with the estimated fuel spent per load and what each commodity’s market value is. Market values in parenthesis are negative, meaning it costs companies to send them off for processing.

Cardboard

Where it goes: Springfield, Ore. (565 miles) or Longview, Wash. (597 miles)

Market price: $30 per ton

Fuel spent per load: 99 gallons

Mixed paper

Where it goes: 30-35% stays domestically and goes to Longview, Wash. (597 miles); the rest goes on internationally and is exported by Seaport International or JMK (636 miles)

Market price: ($50) per ton

Fuel spent per load: 99 gallons to Longview; 106 gallons to Seattle

Tin cans

Where it goes: Portland (550 miles)

Market price: $145 per ton

Fuel spent per load: 92 gallons

Aluminum cans

Where it goes: Berea, Ky. (2,135 miles)

Market price: $1,000 per ton

Fuel spent per load: 335 gallons

Plastic

Where it goes: Portland (550 miles) and Logan, Utah (147 miles)

Market price: $5 per ton

Fuel spent per load: Not available

Trash

Where it goes: Ada County landfill (140 miles)

Market price: ($65) per ton

Fuel spent per load: 23 gallons

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments