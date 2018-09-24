TWIN FALLS — Hobby Lobby has opened in Twin Falls just in time for the holiday season.
The craft and home decor store is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Magic Valley Mall. Hobby Lobby took over the space formerly occupied by Macy's.
The store had its grand opening on Monday with a ribbon cutting.
The Magic Valley Mall has not announced a permanent tenant for its former Sears space, but a Spirit Halloween popup store is open for the season from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.