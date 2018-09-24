Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Hobby Lobby had a grand opening Monday at the Magic Valley Mall.

TWIN FALLS — Hobby Lobby has opened in Twin Falls just in time for the holiday season.

The craft and home decor store is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Magic Valley Mall. Hobby Lobby took over the space formerly occupied by Macy's.

The store had its grand opening on Monday with a ribbon cutting.

Hobby Lobby cuts the red ribbon Monday at its new store at the Magic Valley Mall.

The Magic Valley Mall has not announced a permanent tenant for its former Sears  space, but a Spirit Halloween popup store is open for the season from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The parking lot of the Magic Valley Mall was nearly full Monday during the grand opening for Hobby Lobby.

