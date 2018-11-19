TWIN FALLS — If you saw the plume of smoke rising south of Twin Falls on Oct. 25, you may have been alarmed — until you realized it was just another stubble field.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality began running public service announcements earlier this year at the local movie theater to inform people about its crop residue burning program. The state program oversees farmers’ burns by issuing permits and determining what days are OK to burn.
“Our main focus is the smoke and the health impacts from the smoke,” DEQ Air Quality Compliance Officer Lincoln Reed said as he oversaw a cornfield burn Oct. 25. “Fire safety is up to them.”
But many residents are unaware about the program and call 911 or the fire station when they see smoke. DEQ tries to keep local fire departments informed about when they issue a permit.
Crop residue burning can make it easier for farmers to work the ground before planting for the next season, Reed said. It can also help with mice and reduce the need for herbicides and fungicides.
DEQ usually is on site only for burns that are within 3 miles of a sensitive population such as a school, a hospital or an assisted living center.
Burning is limited to weekdays during daylight hours. The best days to burn are when it is dry out, so the crop burns fast, and when wind speeds are below 12 mph, Reed said. Most crop residue burning is done by early fall.
Any questions or comments can be directed to the Crop Residue Burning Hotline at 1-866-224-2456 or by calling DEQ in Twin Falls at 208-736-2190.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.