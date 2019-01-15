TWIN FALLS — Well-wishers filled the county commissioners’ conference room Monday morning as newly elected officials took the oath of office.
Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall — the only commissioner whose position was not up for election in November — first swore in County Clerk Kristina Glascock. The two then took turns swearing in the others: Jack Johnson and Brent Reinke as commissioners, Brad Wills as assessor, Gene Turley as coroner and Becky Petersen as treasurer.
Reinke, a Twin Falls county commissioner from 1994 to 1997, beat out former District 1 Commissioner Terry Kramer in May’s primary election. Reinke is the former director of both the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections and the Idaho Department of Correction. He ran unopposed in the November election.
After Reinke took office, he asked his family and friends to stand — and about a third of the audience responded. Promising to serve the county well, Reinke said the commission has a “foot on the accelerator” and “a lot to accomplish.”
Johnson ran unopposed in November for his second term as District 3 commissioner.
Glascock has been county clerk since first being appointed in 2003; Turley has served as coroner since 2014.
Petersen, a former deputy treasurer, was appointed in 2017 to fill the vacancy created when Treasurer Debbie Kauffman retired. Petersen ran unopposed in November.
Wills was appointed to replace longtime Assessor Gerald Bowden, who also retired in late 2017. Wills also ran unopposed in the November election.
All are Republicans.
