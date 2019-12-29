TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Wednesday for New Year’s Day.
County, city, state and federal offices, along with banks and the Twin Falls Public Library, will be closed. Some offices will close early Tuesday.
Post offices will be open Tuesday with regular mail delivery but closed Wednesday.
The College of Southern Idaho will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Herrett Center for Arts and Science is open Tuesday afternoon but closed Wednesday.
The Times-News office in Twin Falls will close at noon Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday.
The Voice office in Burley will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Twin Falls City Pool will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with open swim available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pool will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Magic Valley Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Trash will not be picked up Wednesday. Trash collection will follow the regular schedule Monday and Tuesday, but will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.
