TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Tuesday for New Year’s Day.
County, city, state and federal offices, along with banks and the Twin Falls Public Library, will be closed. Some will close early Monday. Gooding City Hall will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Post offices will be open Monday with regular mail delivery but closed Tuesday.
The College of Southern Idaho and the Herrett Center for Arts and Science will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
The Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley will close at noon Monday and will be closed Tuesday.
The Twin Falls City Pool will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with open swim available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pool will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Magic Valley Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Trash will not be picked up Tuesday. Trash collection will follow the regular schedule Monday, but will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.
