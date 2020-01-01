{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Wednesday for New Year’s Day.

County, city, state and federal offices, along with banks and post offices, will be closed.

The College of Southern Idaho, Herrett Center for Arts and Science and the Twin Falls Public Library will also be closed for New Year’s Day.

The Times-News office in Twin Falls and The Voice office in Burley will be closed.

The Twin Falls City Pool will be open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Magic Valley Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Trash will not be picked up Wednesday. Trash collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.

