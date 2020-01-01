TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Wednesday for New Year’s Day.
County, city, state and federal offices, along with banks and post offices, will be closed.
The College of Southern Idaho, Herrett Center for Arts and Science and the Twin Falls Public Library will also be closed for New Year’s Day.
The Times-News office in Twin Falls and The Voice office in Burley will be closed.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Twin Falls City Pool will be open from 1 to 4 p.m.
Magic Valley Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Trash will not be picked up Wednesday. Trash collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.