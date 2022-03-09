New wind and solar project applications

TWIN FALLS — Plans for four new renewable energy projects are in the works for the Magic Valley.

Two solar and two wind proposals have been summited to the Bureau of Land Management.

The first, called the Salmon Falls Wind Project, would be southwest of Twin Falls in the Berger area. BLM District Manager Mike Courtney said the project would be similar in size to the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

The Salmon Falls proposal is also from Magic Valley Energy.

When asked about the second proposal, Luke Papez, the company's project manager, said the project should be public within a week or two.

"We are checking the final boxes before we make it fully public," Papez said. "Honestly, we like to engage with members of the community and bring it out in a thoughtful manner."

The second wind project application — Taurus Wind — would be between Gooding and Shoshone. The proposal calls for a footprint of 58,000 acres.

The two solar project applications would be near the Midpoint Substation in Jerome. The projects would cover 35,000 acres and 7,000 acres.

All of the projects are currently in the application stage and more information will be released in the next few months.

