New veterans, first responders wall coming to downtown Twin Falls

The City Council has approved Martin’s idea and set aside $45,000 to make the plaques and place them on the wall. The city is also accepting donations.

Right now the city is waiting on a list of names of Twin Falls County residents who died in action — Sen. Jim Risch’s office needs to get that list from the Department of Defense.

The honor wall won’t be very duplicative. Twin Falls doesn’t have any sort of memorial that honors all of its residents who died during their service, although there are some more specific memorials around town.

“I think we have a sort of cobbled-together effort,” Twin Falls City Councilperson Shawn Barigar said. “This will be a much more visible, centrally located … way to remember the sacrifices (of our service members).”

Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency Executive Director Nathan Murray said that it’s fitting to have the honor wall right outside City Hall. Every week inside that building people freely debate how to run Twin Falls’ democratic government. This wall honors those who gave their lives to ensure the people of Twin Falls have the freedom to express their views and govern themselves.

Veteran Bob Jackson said he likes the idea of the wall.