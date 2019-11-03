{{featured_button_text}}

SHOSHONE — Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 93 south of Shoshone next week will encounter a change in traffic patterns as newly constructed climbing lanes open for use Tuesday.

“The addition of these climbing lanes will allow drivers to safely pass slower vehicles that may be traveling along the elevated stretch of roadway,” south-central Idaho project coordinator Kenny Lively said in a statement. “These new lanes will improve safety in the corridor for both commercial and passenger vehicles.”

Since May, the Idaho Transportation Department has been constructing a divided highway with approximately three miles of northbound and southbound lanes near Notch Butte.

Portable message signs have been added on U.S. 93 alerting drivers of the upcoming change in patterns. Motorists should pay attention while driving through this area as they become familiar with navigating the new roadway.

