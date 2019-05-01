TWIN FALLS — Matt Sandberg has been named publisher of the Times-News and the Elko Daily Free Press in Nevada.
Sandberg most recently was director of marketing and innovation for Swift Communications in Frisco, Colo. He served as publisher of the Summit Daily News and Ski Hi News in Frisco from 2010 to 2016. He previously was director of sales for the Vail Daily and Summit Daily News in Vail, Colo. He began his career in publishing as a sales consultant with the Summit Daily News in 2003.
“Matt is a creative, high-energy executive with a strong record of success in our industry,” said Lee Vice President and Group Publisher Nathan Bekke. “I’m confident the Times-News and Daily Free Press will continue to provide great service to the Twin Falls and Elko communities under his leadership.”
Sandberg is a youth literacy advocate and supporter of youth journalism programs. He holds a bachelor's of science in visual communications from Westwood College. He and his wife, Shannon, have two children.
Despite his corporate attire, Sandberg is a farm boy at heart. As a young boy growing up in Nebraska, he raised a grand champion pig — and still smiles about it.
"I grew up in the cabs of Massey Ferguson tractors," Sandberg said Wednesday.
He said he's already had time to marvel at the variety of farm implement dealerships in town.
He and his wife were both impressed by Twin Falls' sense of community.
"It's a vibrant, growing city," he said.
But the scenic outdoors just outside of Twin Falls is what cinched the deal for the couple.
"Shoshone Falls literally took my wife's breath away," Sandberg said.
And the Snake River Canyon?
"Pretty spectacular."
As an avid winter sports fan, Sandberg is looking forward to seeing snow in the hills but not in his driveway.
He succeeds Kevin Kampman, who left the company in March.
“I’m excited to join the talented teams in Twin Falls and Elko and look forward to becoming a part of these vibrant communities,” Sandberg said. “The Times-News and Elko Daily Free Press have an outstanding history of service. I'm eager to begin meeting readers, along with civic and business leaders, and share our passion to provide exceptional value and exceed expectations in all facets of our business.”
The Times-News and Elko Daily Free Press are owned by Lee Enterprises, which has newspapers in 50 markets across the country.
