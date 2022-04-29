 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

New Thousand Springs State Park Visitors Center opened with hope of a new experience for visitors

HAGERMAN — A new visitors center opened Thursday at Thousand Springs State Park and the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument.

It was nothing short of a small crowd that showed up to support the grand opening. From civilians, state officials and park rangers, there were many who were excited for the new visitors center and what it means for the city of Hagerman.

Gov. Brad Little was also in attendance at the opening as he oversaw the dedication of the new center and cut the ribbon to signal its opening.

Thousand Springs State Park and Hagerman Fossil Beds new visitors center

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, cuts the ribbon for the grand opening of the new Thousand Springs State Park and Hagerman Fossil Beds visitors center on Thursday in Hagerman.

“This beautiful facility here, this incredible location on this very unique piece of geography, is very important for Idaho,” Little said during his speech. “We got a great future here and I’m delighted to be a part of it.”

The new center, a $2.3 million, 3,400-square-foot space, will provide more historical opportunities and better recreational access for visitors. It will also be a great source of economic stability in the Hagerman Valley.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Craig Quintana, spokesperson for Idaho Parks and Recreation. “(Hagerman) will be more than a place and name.”

“This represents a part of our effort to keep up with the ever-growing demand for outdoor recreation,” said Brian Beckley, chairman of the Idaho Parks and Recreation Board.

According to Beckley, Idaho State Parks and Recreation had 7.7 million visitors in 2020 and 7.5 million in 2021.

“People are turning to the outdoors like no other time. If you compare that to 2015 to 2019 and you combine that and look at those years individually, that’s a 29% increase in activity and use in our parks.”

With the new center, there is a new partnership between Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and the National Park Service which will allow them to provide more services at a less cost for visitors.

In the partnership, Idaho parks and recreation would build the center while the parks service leases the space in the building for the next 25 years.

Thousand Springs State Park and Hagerman Fossil Beds new visitors center

Wade Vagias, with the National Park Service, speaks to the crowd on Thursday at the new Thousand Springs State Park and Hagerman Fossil Beds visitors center in Hagerman.

“It’s a new story that starts here today,” said park service superintendent Wade Vagias.

In addition to the visitors center, a new campground is in development. The $5 million facility is expected to open later this year.

Thousand Springs State Park and Hagerman Fossil Beds new visitors center

