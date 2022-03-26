New team sets new records: Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind's barbell club sweeps state championships

GOODING — On Feb. 26, the Idaho Raptor Barbell Club traveled to Meridian to compete in the United States Powerlifting Association Drug Tested Idaho State Powerlifting Championships.

The team, comprised of students from the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind, had never competed before.

They had only trained for seven weeks.

By the end of the day, all seven competitors would walk out as new state champions.

“When they got their medals and they were standing there with this sense of pride for the work they’d put in, I got emotional,” Janna Hasko, principal at ISDB, said. “I’m so proud of them.”

The team may have formed in November, but its true beginning dates back a couple of years.

When the pandemic hit, Hasko worried about the well-being of her students. Many already struggle with feelings of isolation due to communication barriers with the public, and social distancing wasn’t helping.

She needed something that could help improve both physical and mental health. That’s when teacher Brian Floyd recommended updating the weight room.

“The principal wanted something they could do that builds confidence and I immediately thought of lifting,” Floyd said.

As a powerlifter himself, Floyd knew the ins and outs of the sport.

“This sport is accessible to anybody, and it’s one of the fairest sports out there,” he said.

The reason for this assessment is simple: In powerlifting, you compete against yourself. Unlike other sports that measure more on ability or genetics, powerlifting is about personal progress.

“Every meet that you go to is individualized by your age and individualized by your weight class,” Floyd said. “It comes down to who worked harder.”

Updating the weight room and starting the team was the first hurdle, but it wasn’t the last. Floyd had to figure out how to teach a sport to students who were either visually impaired or deaf or hard of hearing.

Although he’s taught at ISDB for three years now, Floyd is still learning American Sign Language. He was not fluent when he started teaching at the school.

“I’m actually better in the weight room because in ASL there’s not a lot of weightlifting signs,” he said. “We’re been making some up as we go.”

The next challenge was the gear. Powerlifting requires specific safety equipment, from knee sleeves to wrist wraps and belts to competition singlets. Because his athletes weren’t lifting massive amounts of weight, they were able to get by through practice without the gear.

But they would need it if they wished to compete.

That’s when the United States Powerlifting Association stepped in and donated $4,000 worth of equipment to the team.

“To get all that donated by USPA was really flattering,” Floyd said.

The gear was overnighted to the team and arrived at their hotel the night before the championships.

The final hurdle was the actual competition. Powerlifting has a specific set of rules based on verbal commands from the judges. Lifters have to be extremely precise in their movements or risk a "no lift," the equivalent of a "no score" for that attempt.

If they fail all three attempts, they’re disqualified from the meet.

For a team of deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes, verbal commands are an issue.

“Bench press was the hardest for them,” Floyd said.

With deadlift and squat, the athletes can at least see the judges in order to follow along with commands. But for bench press, they’re lying on their backs looking up.

That’s when the judges stepped up and agreed to work with Floyd on implementing new rules for the competition.

“We had new signs that the USPA got together with us on so they could judge it,” he said. “We changed a little bit about how they do that and they said that’s how they’re going to do deaf and hard-of-hearing judging across the federation now.”

The judges weren’t the only ones that pushed for inclusion at the event.

Principal Hasko remembers one of the female competitors coming over and signing to the students.

“Those moments, for these kids, don’t happen,” Hasko said. “When they meet someone that can communicate with them in their preferred mode of communication, it’s huge.”

But Hasko's support didn’t end there.

“She taught the crowd how to cheer for us,” Floyd said with a smile.

“For a whole crowd to learn how to give applause in American Sign Language, that says a lot about the community of lifters that were competing that day,” Hasko said.

Out of the seven students competing, one broke a standing state record. The other six set new records for their age and weight classes. Each student walked away with state records in deadlift, squat, bench press and total score.

“I take a lot of pride in what they were able to do,” Floyd said. “Getting on that platform commands respect.”

Even though many of his students set new records, their scores are still competitive and impressive. Floyd compared his students’ scores to the national records to see how they measured up.

“We have one girl who’s really close,” he said. “She’s only 70 pounds off from it and she’s been lifting for seven weeks.

"If she keeps working at it she could beat that national record.”

Championship results Below are the results of the Idaho Raptors Barbell Club's efforts in the Feb. 26 state championship: Raven Hazelwood — First in the 16- to 17-year-old female, 82.5 kilogram division

Kianna Ashment — First in the 13- to 15-year-old female, 44 kilogram division

Briza Arellano-Campos — First in the 16- to 17-year-old female, 75 kilogram division

Rae'Lee Ramos: — First in the 13- to 14-year-old female, 48 kilogram division

Ethyn-Josiah Orbe — First in the 16- to 17-year-old male, 75 kilogram division

Angel Vega — First in the 13- to 15-year old male, 100 kilogram division

Merveille Mandala — First in the 13-15 year old female, 82.5 kilogram division.

