BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Idaho State Tax Commission are alerting Idahoans to a new tax scam.
The Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division was contacted by a Nampa woman to verify the legitimacy of a document she’d received in the mail. The mailer was not valid as it falsely claimed she owed $15,390 in income taxes to the state of Idaho.
The mailer was dated Dec. 6 and was created to appear as though it originated at the Canyon County Court House in the “Office of Repossessions.” It was labeled as a “Notice of Default Pending Execution” and included two unofficial seals at the top. A false return address of “Tax Processing Center, Branch 12B” in Nampa was included. The scammers added a working telephone number in order to continue the fraud attempt via phone.
Find an example of the tax scam mailer at ag.idaho.gov/newsroom/consumer-alert-attorney-general-state-tax-commission-warn-idahoans-of-new-tax-scam/.
“All scams pose a threat to those they target,” Wasden said in a statement. “But this one is particularly concerning because of how official the mailing looks. No matter how official a document appears, consumers should always initiate contact with proper authorities to double check. In this day and age, you just can’t be too careful.”
Idahoans can check the status of their taxes with the State Tax Commission by calling 208-334-7660 or 1-800-972-7660.
The consumer alert is the second the attorney general has issued in the last week. The other detailed an uptick in the number of impostor scams targeting Idahoans including the IRS scam in which a caller pretends to be from the Internal Revenue Service and claims the target owes back taxes. The tax problems will disappear, the scammer says, if the recipient of the call pays the taxes via gift cards, iTunes cards, money wire, etc. Anyone who receives this type of call should hang up immediately.
For questions, call the Consumer Protection Division at 208-334-2424 or 1-800-432-3545.
