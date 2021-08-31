New stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joins Twin Falls area

TWIN FALLS — A new stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has come to the east side of town in response to recent population growth.

Effective immediately, the new Twin Falls East Stake includes the Twin Falls First, Seventh, 11th, 15th and 19th wards, the Eastbrooke Ward, and the new Shoshone Falls Ward, by realigning boundaries of wards in the Twin Falls and Kimberly area.

The new East Stake presidency includes President Larry Kloepfer, First Counselor David Perry and Second Counselor Don Western, the church announced Sunday at the Twin Falls Stake Conference.

With the realignment of boundaries, the church made other significant changes, such as shuffling meetinghouses and creating more wards.

In the church, a stake is a geographic unit similar to a diocese and usually has eight to 10 wards (or congregations). Ray Parrish, local public affairs director for the church, told the Times-News that the church likes to have between 450 to 600 in each ward.

In order to keep numbers in each ward small, Parrish said, the church creates more wards and stakes to accommodate new growth, which results in more opportunities for members to volunteer.