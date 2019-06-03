TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s Emergency Room sees an average of 105 patients each day.
Garth Blackburn, who took over as manager of patient services in the emergency department in April, is determined to transform how staff communicates with those patients, and how patients understand the care they receive.
“Our best interest is the patient,” Blackburn said. He explained, however, it’s not the role of Emergency Department personnel to fix problems but to identify health issues and enable patients to find the right path to regain their health.
“We’re generalists,” he said.
His own background confirms that knowing a bit about everything is perfect for working in the emergency department.
Blackburn started his professional career as manager of a national chain clothing store in Twin Falls. When that company ran into financial issues and began closing stores, he decided not to move his family from Idaho and began searching for a new job.
He took a personality test. “You should be a nurse,” the results said.
Blackburn took the insight seriously and enrolled in classes at the College of Southern Idaho.
“It changed everything in my life,” he said.
After graduating, Blackburn was hired at what was then St. Benedict’s Hospital in Jerome.
“In a hospital that size, you do everything,” he said. “It was a great way, I felt, to learn the basics of everything.”
St. Benedict’s experienced ownership changes, and Blackburn was seeking more experience, so he applied at St. Luke’s in Twin Falls. Offered a position in the emergency department, he eagerly accepted.
Another opportunity arose in 2011, as electronic health records were becoming standard practice. The time Blackburn spent as an “informatics analyst” or “clinical informaticist” gave him a chance to build relationships with many leaders and educators in emergency departments throughout the region as the computerized system was implemented and evolved to its current form, providing a truly coordinated single chart for each patient.
Also on his plate, of course, were his family responsibilities. Blackburn’s wife, Andrea, works at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. The couple has four children.
Blackburn’s skills as an actor keep him active in local community theater, as well.
Earlier this year, the position of emergency department manager opened up at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, when Jeff Carl resigned.
Blackburn applied for the position, not because he was unhappy with his job at the time, but because it would return him to what he really loves: emergency medicine.
“Garth is recognized for his compassion, strong communication skills and calm demeanor under pressure,” said Marlys Massey, senior director of patient care at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. “Coupled with his exemplary clinical and decision-making skills; this positioned him as an ideal leader for our busy emergency department.”
In the past few weeks, he’s spent quite a bit of time reading complaints, or grievances. He’s noticed problems with lack of communication by staff and patient misunderstanding of expectations when they visit the emergency department.
“We have to work on the way we communicate with people,” Blackburn said, adding that changing the culture of the emergency department will be challenging.
He brings excitement and fervor to that challenge and looks forward to helping patients find where they need to go on their road to health and how to get there, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.