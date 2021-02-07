New smart technology helps protect eagles at windfarms

“It turns out that the machines were way better at spotting and classifying birds than the humans were,” said Chris McClure, director of Global Conservation Science at The Peregrine Fund and lead author on the study released last month.

McClure said the study compared two wind farms, one at Top of the World wind power facility in Converse County, Wyoming, and another nearby facility.

“In terms of our study what we found was there was about a 60% drop in eagle fatalities at Top of the World,” McClure said. “We also had a control site and at the control site eagle fatalities actually went up. So, if you compare Top of the World with the control site it was actually about an 80% reduction.”

IdentiFlight vice president of sales Ben Quinn said because of the software it employs, IdentiFlight keeps getting more accurate and reliable.

“We’ve been continually updating our neural network and software capabilities to improve the detection capability for eagles,” Quinn said. “So the paper that was recently released showed 80% reduction and is based on what we would say is our older neural network which means that we are doing nothing but improving or performing better today than we were with that data that was gathered.”