BURLEY — A multi-million dollar shelf-stable milk products and alternative beverages plant is under construction in west Burley — slated to open in the spring of 2024.

The vertically integrated plant is the first of its kind in Idaho, according to a company press release. A vertically integrated company controls multiple stages of its production process and supply chain instead of relying on outside entities.

Owners of Suntado LLC, Dirk Reitsma and Jesus Hurtado, are both Magic Valley dairymen.

The 190,000-square-foot plant at West 16th Street and Washington Avenue will process about 800,000 to 1 million pounds of local milk per day during its first phase, Suntado CEO Jeff Williams told the Times-News in an interview.

The plant’s operation is planned in three phases and will open with six lines and employ 95 to 100 people to start, Williams said.

The second and third phases will each add six lines for 18 total.

“At full production, we should be processing north of 2 million pounds of milk a day,” Williams said.

“This project has been a dream for dairy farmers Jesus Hurtado and Dirk Reitsma for a long time and it’s exciting to their innovative approach come to life in the state that they love so much,” Williams said in a press release. “Their commitment to detail, enthusiasm for big thinking, and their loyalty to the diary community gives integrity to the capability of the Suntado name. That they saw an area to grow dairy consumption and stepped up to answer the call speaks volumes to the owners’ dedication to the future of this industry.”

Williams said the name Suntado combines Reitsma’s Sunrise Organic Dairy and Hurtado’s names.

The foundation work at the plant is nearly complete and within the next few weeks people will see the building going up, he said.

Sunrise Organic Dairy is one of the largest organic dairies in the country and about 30% to 40% of the processed products will be organic, he said.

The products include ultra-pasteurized shelf-stable milk requiring no refrigeration and are good for up to a year, regular pasteurized products that stay fresh in the refrigerator for two to three weeks, and a product that falls in between the two, which has to be refrigerated but stays fresh for up to 120 days.

Various companies have performed shelf-stable taste tests on the products and, after refrigeration, they taste really good, Williams said.

Along with the shelf-stable milk packs, which could be utilized in schools to reduce waste, the company will process flavored coffee creamers.

Some of the alternative beverages will include oat or almond milk, coconut water, and flax seed milk, all of which are rapidly growing in popularity, he said.

The products will not all appear on shelves under Suntado’s name but will be rebranded by the companies purchasing them.

“We are basically a co-packer for other brands,” Williams said.

Because they are shelf-stable the company can export products internationally and much of them will be shipped out of state.

“This facility represents a new, pioneering mindset in which dairy products are designed to be a destination, not just a commodity,” Dairy West CEO Karianne Fallow said in the release. “It’s exciting to see new product offerings and vertical integration in the same project. Dairy West has partnered with Suntado in helping the company get to market with products that need the demands of our changing consumer landscape. This is good for dairy farmers, good for the dairy community, and certainly good for customer choice.”

Dairy West is an organization that promotes dairy consumption.

Dairy products with added value are popular choices in today’s marketplace, Fallow said.

“These innovations provide an expansion in the assortment of products available for rapidly shifting consumer demands,” she said.

As trends favor smaller households, growing dairy consumption around the world, access to easier food storage and consumer concern over food waste and caring for the planet, these products are increasing in demand, she said.

Burley City Administrator Mark Mitton said the city began having conversations with Reitsma several years ago after Reitsma purchased the plant property along with the property where he built a convenience store on West Main Street.

“The jobs created by this company will help the economy,” Mitton said.

Mitton said the Burley Development Authority created a revenue allocation area for the more than $100 million plant and will issue bonds to pay for the needed infrastructure. The new company’s taxes will be used to repay the costs and help upgrade the city’s industrial water plant.

All of the companies utilizing the industrial plant will share the costs for the city’s planned $80 million industrial water plant upgrade, which will not impact residential rates, he said.

The upgrade will include a new digester and the old one will be taken offline and rehabbed, he said, and new aerators will be added.

Williams said Burley officials, along with Dairy West and the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, the Idaho Department of Commerce, and the Idaho Department of Agriculture all played a role in making the project possible.

A second-generation dairy farmer, Reitsma recently took over operations from John Reitsma, his father. The elder Reitsma had the vision to vertically integrate the dairy beverage company, according to the release.

Hurtado’s career began working for other dairy farmers until John Reitsma helped him launch his career as a dairyman and land owner.

Together Reitsma and Hurtado produce 2.5 million pounds of milk a day at their conventional and organic dairies.