TWIN FALLS — The city will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest section of the Canyon Rim Trail at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The new trail section will connect 7½ continuous miles of trail along the Snake River Canyon from Shoshone Falls Park to Canyon Rim Road in west Twin Falls.
Those interested in attending the event should park at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. Walk from the parking area to the new trail section, between the Breckenridge subdivision and Harrison Street.
City officials, MaVTEC and other community partners who helped make the trail possible will make brief comments about the partnership.
