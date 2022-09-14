New Rupert police chief appointed

RUPERT — A police lieutenant was appointed as the new chief Tuesday during the city council meeting.

Mayor Mike Brown appointed Jeff McEwen as the new police chief to replace former Chief James Wardle, who retired July 30.

“I talk with Wardle once in a while and he seems to be enjoying the heck out of retirement,” Brown said.

Three applicants filed for the chief position, and a committee of five people, which included neither Brown nor City Administrator Kelly Anthon, interviewed the applicants and scored them on criteria.

Brown made the appointment and the council approved it unanimously.

“Jeff had the highest score but two of them were relatively close,” Brown said.

Brown said Wardle had been grooming McEwen for the position and he had been involved with administrative work and preparing the budget.

“We also like to promote from within when we can if the person is qualified,” Brown said.

McEwen had also been the acting chief since Wardle retired, Brown said.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the community policing Chief Wardle started,” McEwen said. “And of course as a new chief, I have ideas that I’d like to bring to the office.”

One area McEwen is eager to work on is officer retention. Retaining officers is also a good use of taxpayer’s money because of the expense involved with training new officers, he said.

The department has 14 sworn officers and one support staff, but the office is in the process of hiring an employee for a second support position.

“We are in a political situation that makes it very hard to keep officers,” he said. “I want to make the Rupert Police Department a place people want to come and stay.”

McEwen will be sworn into office at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at 624 F St. in Rupert.

McEwen served on the Acequia City Council for 14 years and has a bachelor’s degree from Central Christian College of Kansas along with a law enforcement degree from the College of Southern Idaho.

He has Idaho Peace Officer and Training Standards certificates in management, advanced law enforcement and as an arrest techniques instructor.

He has worked as a security supervisor, a reserve dispatcher, and a detective, and has performed administrative duties in the rank of lieutenant. He also owns Valhalla Honey and has served on other local boards.