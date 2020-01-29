BOISE — A proposed resolution would once a year encourage people to remember the global victims of communism.
Idaho would recognize Victims of Communism Memorial Day each year on Nov. 7 under a resolution introduced Wednesday by the Senate State Affairs Committee.
Sen. Steve Vick, a Republican from Dalton Gardens, said a day of remembrance is needed to “remind us of the horrors that people have experienced under communism.” Vick said interest in communism is resurgent in the country and shared statistics suggesting many millennials would prefer to live in a communist or socialist society.
“I realized a lot of the young people aren’t exposed to the stories that we had,” Vick said. “They don’t remember things like the Cuban Missile Crisis and drills where we huddled under our desks.
Nov. 7, 1917, was the start of the October Revolution when the Bolsheviks seized power in Russia
Vick said he was inspired to bring the resolution forward after reading several books, including "The Long Walk,” a story of seven men who escape from a Communist prison in Siberia after WWII and walk to India.
“The lengths that people will go to to escape from communism is phenomenal,” he said.
The resolution states that communism is responsible for the death of 100 million people globally.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, a Democrat from Ketchum, supported the resolution but said the conversation needs to focus internally, too.
“We also have to look at ourselves, about where is the U.S. involvement in things globally and how that may have impacted other regimes,” Stennett said. “We all have to understand what our governments do globally somehow impact each other.”
The resolution now goes to the Senate floor.
