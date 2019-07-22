SHOSHONE — Lincoln County has a new prosecuting attorney.
Richard T. Roats, an attorney from Ketchum, has been hired for the position, according to an announcement Monday from Lincoln County Clerk Brenda Farnworth.
The position has been open since the death of E. Scott Paul in May. Gooding County Prosecutor Matt Pember has been handling the county's cases on an interim basis.
After Paul's death, the Lincoln County Republican Central Committee followed established protocols to replace the elected official, who has to be a licensed attorney living in the county, according to chairwoman Joann Rutler. When no one applied to the committee, the way was cleared for the county commission to contract with someone for the position instead of appointing someone who would have to later run for an election.
Three applications were received in response to the advertisement placed on various websites, according to the minutes of the June 24 Lincoln County Commissioners meeting. Those applicants were interviewed and the offer extended to Roats.
No date has been announced for when Roats will start his new job.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.