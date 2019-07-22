{{featured_button_text}}

SHOSHONE — Lincoln County has a new prosecuting attorney.

Richard T. Roats, an attorney from Ketchum, has been hired for the position, according to an announcement Monday from Lincoln County Clerk Brenda Farnworth.

The position has been open since the death of E. Scott Paul in May. Gooding County Prosecutor Matt Pember has been handling the county's cases on an interim basis.

After Paul's death, the Lincoln County Republican Central Committee followed established protocols to replace the elected official, who has to be a licensed attorney living in the county, according to chairwoman Joann Rutler. When no one applied to the committee, the way was cleared for the county commission to contract with someone for the position instead of appointing someone who would have to later run for an election.

Three applications were received in response to the advertisement placed on various websites, according to the minutes of the June 24 Lincoln County Commissioners meeting. Those applicants were interviewed and the offer extended to Roats.

No date has been announced for when Roats will start his new job.

