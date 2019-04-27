Interested in apprenticeships?

Employers interested in sponsoring a registered apprentice can learn more at ApprenticeshipIdaho.gov. They can also contact John Russ at 208-332-3570, ext. 3303, or by email at john.russ@labor.idaho.gov.

Anyone interested in Idaho Rural Water Association’s apprenticeship program can contact coordinator Kelsie Cole at 208-343-7001 or kcole@idahoruralwater.com.