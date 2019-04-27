BUHL — At 54 years old, AJ Gray operates the water systems for three municipalities — and is a backup operator for a fourth.
In Buhl, he’s the water superintendent overseeing day-to-day maintenance, operations and testing of the city’s wells, water lines and arsenic treatment facility. But he also contracts out as the operator for Rogerson and Hollister, while being a backup operator for Castleford.
Idaho’s rural municipalities are struggling to find licensed water and wastewater operators.
“No one wants to do it,” Gray said. “With the unemployment rate so low, we’re literally fighting for people.”
He’s also keenly aware of the aging workforce throughout the industry. In Idaho, one-third of licensed water and wastewater operators are 55 and older. And another 29% are older than 45. Rural areas, in particular, have a hard time recruiting younger workers, Gray said.
“We need some young blood,” he said.
In an effort to make recruiting easier for these municipalities, the Idaho Rural Water Association started a new apprenticeship program last year with the Idaho Department of Labor. Six rural communities have already taken advantage of the program, including Buhl, which now has two water operator apprentices working toward getting their licenses.
Colton Avey and Garrett Williams are the local 20-year-olds apprenticing under Gray at Buhl’s water department. Each day, they’re responsible for testing well water for quality — measuring iron, pH and temperature.
“We want to make sure it is always safe, always within standards,” Avey said.
But their jobs also entail filling work orders, checking for leaks or water pressure, and reading meters.
“We experience everything here,” Avey said.
“Even if we don’t like the holes with spiders in them,” Garrett added.
Spiders aren’t the only creepy critters water operators are likely to find in a meter box. Also on the list are snakes, cockroaches or — Avey’s least favorite — ants.
Despite the scary elements of the job, the two have ample reason to stick with it. They receive full-time pay and benefits even while attending school. And they’re on the fast track to receive licensing with on-the-job experience and provided training.
“We want them to have a well-rounded education,” water association apprenticeship coordinator Kelsie Cole said in a phone interview.
Both education and on-the-job training are required for licensure, Gray said. He earned his license the “long and hard way,” which took about four years; he’s been in the industry for 14 years. Avey and Garrett can earn their licenses in two years because they can substitute some experience with additional education.
“I had one book,” Gray said. “These guys get five or six books.”
Garrett is taking courses at the College of Southern Idaho, coupling his water resource management classes with agriculture and business degrees. Avey is likely to start his college courses this summer. Both are also required to attend training offered by the water association.
“They are probably the premier water trainers,” said Gray, who recently joined the association’s board.
John Russ, apprenticeship coordinator for the Idaho Department of Labor, says apprenticeship programs are useful because they combine education with on-the-job experience. The water association approached the Department of Labor about establishing the program, and they’ve been building it since last summer. The association received a $30,000 grant to help establish a committee and pull together training requirements.
“It took a little bit of time to gather all the pieces together on their end and make sure it was effective,” Russ said in a phone interview.
Participating employers start apprentices out earning 60% of what an experienced journeyman would make in that area, Cole said. Wages get bumped up 10% every six months so by the end of the apprenticeship, the apprentice makes 90% of an experienced journeyman’s wages. Starting wages range from $13 to $22 per hour depending on location.
Employers are not required to pay for classroom time, but most opt to, Cole said. They do get some reimbursement from the Department of Labor after the apprentice completes a certain number of hours.
Avey was previously attending school studying to be a marine biologist while working at Clear Springs Foods. While he hasn’t given up his other career aspirations, he figured an apprenticeship would provide job security and a good start on retirement. He started his apprenticeship in June.
“I just wanted job security, somewhere where I didn’t feel pressured to do a hundred different things,” Avey said. “I wanted to specialize in something.”
Water and wastewater operators are always in demand, Gray said, because “everyone needs to drink water and everyone needs to flush the toilet.”
Garrett previously worked for a construction equipment supplier and was attracted to the water operator position because of the job quality. He started in October.
Employers do take some risk in taking on an apprentice for two years because there is no guarantee the apprentice will stay on with the employer. But statistically, Russ said in a phone interview, the retention rate among apprentices rises to around 90%.
“Very few actually leave,” he said.
For Gray, it’s not just about securing the future of his department. He also takes personal pride in ensuring apprentices are well-trained. If they choose to leave, he will stay in contact with them.
“If we keep investing in more people, more people, more people, whether they stay or not, they’ll be quality operators,” Gray said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.