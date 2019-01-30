TWIN FALLS — The Parks and Recreation Department is replacing deteriorated playground equipment at Cascade and Frontier parks. The new equipment will provide a safer, more accessible and more enjoyable experience for youth.
After removing the old playground equipment, preparing the areas for new equipment installation began Monday.
Contractors expect that it will take about seven days to complete the installation, with the new equipment available for use by Feb. 6.
Park visitors are asked to avoid work areas and to not cross barriers or construction tape.
The playground equipment was purchased with park improvement funds in the city of Twin Falls 2019 budget, supporting the city’s strategic planning goal for a healthy community.
