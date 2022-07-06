New planetarium show — 'Life's Question' now playing at the Faulkner Planetarium

The Faulkner Planetarium invites guests to explore the questions of life in a new show, “Life’s Question,” which premiered July 5.

Life on Earth is extremely diverse, yet connected through a complex web of interdependency, symbiotic relationships, and varied ecosystems. Our planet is the only abode for life that we know. On our planet, life seems to exist in nearly every nook and cranny, no matter how hostile the conditions.

Bacterial life teams in hot thermal pools in Yellowstone National Park, within the frozen ice sheets of Antarctica, and deep on the ocean floor where sunlight never reaches. If life can thrive in such harsh environments on Earth, does it not seem possible for life to exist in the harsh environs of Jupiter’s ice moon, Europa? Surely, there must be many suitable planets circling other stars in our vast Milky Way galaxy.

Life’s Question, a production of Double Dome Films, examines where the building blocks of life were forged long ago. Discover how these elements came together on Earth and gave rise to life. Explore the possibilities of life beyond our planet and beyond the solar system through questions, the questions of life.

“While the answers to some of the questions posed by this intriguing show remain unknown,” planetarium manager Rick Greenawald said, “audiences can gain insight into where life on our planet came from and the chances that Earth, while special, may not be the only abode of life.”

“Life’s Question” will have shows five times a week throughout the month: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 7:00 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

This show is available with open captioning upon request for the hearing impaired.

Admission prices to the planetarium at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science at the College of Southern Idaho are $6 for adults, $5.00 for seniors 60 and older, and $4 for children ages 2 to 17. CSI students with a valid student ID and children under age of two are admitted for free.

For more information, including program descriptions, movie trailers, and coming attractions, visit the Herrett Center’s web page at herrett.csi.edu.