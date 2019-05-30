Recycling took on a new meaning Wednesday afternoon in a Twin Falls neighborhood.
The Nagel family was welcomed to their new home by local Habitat for Humanity of Magic Valley board members and staff, but it wasn’t a typical Habitat home.
The residence on Benjamin Street was “recycled” as Habitat executive director Linda Fleming put it. Acquired through funds provided by the Neighborhood Stabilization Program after the housing crisis in 2008, the building was renovated, rather than being built from the ground up.
Another Habitat partner family had lived in the home since 2010, but with their children grown, they moved and sold the house back to the local Habitat office.
Fleming proudly announced during the home dedication ceremony that not much had to be done to the home for the Nagel family, other than a simple cleaning and interior painting.
The Nagels are grateful for the three bedroom, two bath home. Jonathan Nagel thanked those present for the dedication, while his wife, Virginia, and their three children, Malaky, 11, Rosalinda, 9, and Jonathan Jr., 2, listened.
Three years ago, the Nagels lost the home where they were living in when their landlord decided to sell it, Nagel said. They moved in with family members and eventually were able to rent an apartment.
Becoming a partner family with Habitat for Humanity proved to be a blessing for the Nagels.
The Nagels’ good fortune continued, when Lin Gowan, a Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and owner of Apricot Home, presented a $100 gift card to the family.
Lynette Walker of Stotz Equipment surprised the Nagels with a new Honda lawnmower.
The Rev. Buddy Gharring, a Habitat board member and pastor of Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, offered a formal blessing for the Nagels and their new home.
“Housing is important,” Gharring said. “People are important, and celebrating events like this is important.”
In addition to expressing his gratitude to the assembled crowd, Jonathan Nagel is eager to give back in honor of the blessings received. “That’s what being a partner family is about,” he said, adding, “If you ever need our help, you know where we live.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.