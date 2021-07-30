New online tool launched to help locate rental assistance programs by state

BOISE — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced the addition of an online tool to help renters and landlords find and apply for payment assistance for rent, utilities and other expenses if they have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

The Rental Assistance Finder directs renters and landlords to state and local programs that are distributing federal assistance to help prevent homelessness during the pandemic.

“Millions of people are behind on their rent and at risk of eviction as a result of the pandemic,” said Dave Uejio, acting director of the Protection Bureau, in the release. “The Rental Assistance Finder will make it easier for renters and landlords to locate the financial assistance in their area. People across the country are already receiving billions of dollars in assistance, and with this new tool we hope even more renters and landlords will take advantage of this emergency relief.”

According to an analysis of Census Household Pulse Survey data from June 23 to July 5, 16% of adults living in households who rent said they are behind on their payments, the release said. Of adults living in households behind on rent, 49%, or approximately 3.6 million people, say that eviction in the next two months is somewhat or very likely.

The federal government has allocated more than $46 billion for rental assistance, and all 50 states along with hundreds of local, tribal and other programs are distributing funds, according to the release. The Rental Assistance Finder aims to help renters and landlords find the programs and take the first step toward receiving available funds.

