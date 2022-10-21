New moratorium ordered on Snake River water rights

BOISE — The director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources on Friday issued a new, far-reaching moratorium on processing new water right applications for surface and ground water in the Snake River Basin.

The order covers an area extending to the east, upstream from the Murphy water-flow gage at Swan Falls Dam to the Upper Snake region, including the main stem Snake, Henrys Fork, South Fork Snake River, other tributary streams and ground water aquifers in the basin.

A previous moratorium has been in place for any new surface or ground water right applications from Milner Dam to King Hill since 1993.

The order, signed Friday by IDWR Director Gary Spackman, is designed to protect existing surface water and ground water users in the Snake River Basin, officials said. In essence, the order determines that the Snake River, its tributaries and ground water aquifers are largely fully appropriated, except in limited circumstances.

In addition, minimum stream flows set by and decreed to the Idaho Water Resource Board at the Murphy gage are declining to levels where flows of 3,900 cubic feet per second from April 1 – Oct. 31, and 5,600 cfs from Nov. 1 to March 31 are extremely close to being violated, officials said.

Idaho Power Company also has decreed water rights for the same flow amounts at the Murphy gage. The board’s water rights at the Murphy gage and Idaho Power’s water rights at the Murphy gage were decreed under the Snake River Basin Adjudication.