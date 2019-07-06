MULDOON CANYON — Rebecca Patton marveled as she looked out over a field of sego lilies that was so thick it looked like snow on the Little Wood Ranch where she and her husband Tom had cattle graze until last August’s Sharps Fire turned it black.
“This was covered with sagebrush that must’ve been at last 50 years old,” she said. “Now look at it.”
“It looks beautiful, but it’s important to note there’s still a lot of bare soil,” cautioned Bobbi Filbert, wildlife biologist for the Sawtooth National Forest. “Right now, it’s a mosaic. It’ll take a while for the grasses to return.”
It was nearly a year ago that a Bellevue man shooting explosive targets set off a wildfire in Muldoon Canyon that rampaged over 65,000 acres, threatened homes and livestock, closed popular Forest Service campgrounds and sent a thick shroud of smoke over the Wood River Valley.
Eleven months later, representatives of The Nature Conservancy, Wood River Land Trust, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Fish and Game, Sawtooth National Forest and other agencies traveled across the area this week, meeting with property owners to see what effects fall seeding had had and what areas of concern remain.
“Sego lilies were not in the mix,” said Charlie Sandford, wildlife biologist with U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
He scooped up a handful of soil, blowing the ash off his fingers.
“A lot of times, fires cook and sterilize soil, killing the seeds. This was one intense fire but it looks like it may have only burnt an inch below the surface. So, suddenly, the seeds there had all their competition removed. The lupine said, ‘Now’s my time,’ and popped up.”
As the entourage headed toward the top of Muldoon Summit, Flat Top rancher John Peavey surveyed vast hillsides that had been blackened when he took the same drive last fall.
This time, a newly cut road angled up above Sharps Canyon, where the fire had started. At the end sat a logging truck full of fire-damaged logs underneath a hillside of charred trees.
“The fire got the old Patriarch Tree,” he said, pointing out a huge Douglas fir that had witnessed the comings and goings of ranchers and miners even before Peavey was born 85 years ago.
But, Peavey noted, green aspen shoots were emerging amidst blackened aspen and willow. Hillsides that had been black last fall were now green speckled with lavender lupine, the magenta-colored flowers of onion plants and purple penstemon.
Yellow mules ear daisies hung out along Cold Springs. And yellow buckwheat anchored the dust in other places, keeping it from blowing away in the wind.
“For this not to be a full year, this is not what we would have expected,” said Filbert, gazing around the bountiful display of wildflowers.
“With the cool, wet spring this year, we got a second shot. Some plants are putting on seed, which is not typical in the first year after a fire,” added Danelle Nance, fire ecologist for the BLM. “But it will still be awhile before this area can be grazed again.”
The various agencies partnered with landowners to seed more than 600 acres on some south slopes by air, using a plane that flew just a hundred feed above the ground. They seeded other areas using a drill pulled by a tractor that deposited seeds two inches deep.
The mixes included Great Basin wildrye, mountain big sagebrush, bluebunch wheatgrass, alfalfa, small burnet and yellow blossom sweet clover.
But seeding was limited by difficulty of terrain and a lack of funds, despite contributions by REI and others.
One area they were not able to seed was the Thompson Creek area, where Lava Lake Lamb Rancher Brian Bean grazes his sheep.
The fire raced along steep hillsides, nearly taking out some of the homes near Muldoon Ranch. It finally came to a stop at Muldoon Creek. But it burned especially hot in the Thompson Creek area, as it had along Cold Spring and High Five.
Bean led the group across a bridge and up a cat track where firefighters had made a stand. A few purple monkeyflowers peaked out among the shale. But the bulk was what Bean was told was Japanese brome, an invasive grass similar to cheatgrass that has poor forage quality.
Cheatgrass could be seen on the steep hillsides above, as well.
“Can anything be done now?” asked Bean, hoping to prevent the spread of an invasive plant that is quick to burn and crowds out more useful native plants.
The area had been too steep and rocky to seed with a drill and too sensitive an area to seed by air due to the proximity of the creeks.
Nance ventured that there was probably an equal mixture of native forbs and brome and that she expected the percentage of forbs to increase.
“Let’s wait and see,” she said, adding that hand planting would probably be the best measure Bean could take if he wanted to do something.
The Nature Conservancy and other groups have developed more than a hundred beaver mimicry structures over five miles of creeks in the Sharps Fire area. This year, they hope to do the same along another five miles of creeks, including Thompson Creek, to increase water flow, soil stability and the water table in those areas.
Beavers that have been causing problems elsewhere may be trapped and brought to a place like Thompson Creek, in hopes that they will continue the work that the human dam builders started, said Tess O’Sullivan, conservation manager for The Nature Conservancy.
But there’s one more concern ranchers voiced before the day ended. Off-road vehicle users have already taken advantage of areas where the fire destroyed vegetation to go off road in places they couldn’t go before. And Flat Top rancher Tom Peavey wanted to know what could be done to discourage that behavior.
“ATVs running up the hills. Water rolling down their tracks, eroding the area,” he said. “I have to close my eyes and shake my head.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.