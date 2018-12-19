Try 1 month for 99¢
Core Cycle

Becky and Klint Kuykendall stand in front of their indoor cycling and Pilates studio, Core Cycle, in Twin Falls.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CORE CYCLE

TWIN FALLS — Core Cycle is the first business to open in a new multi-tenant building on Cheney Drive West.

The fitness studio offers indoor cycling, Pilates and fusion classes at 163 Cheney Drive W., Suite 200. Core Cycle opened Monday after hosting an open house on Saturday.

“There was tons of traffic,” co-owner Becky Kuykendall said.

The studio has about 10 instructors offering classes starting between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. Saturday and Sunday classes are also offered as available.

For information, visit corecycleidaho.com, download the Core Cycle Twin Falls mobile application or call 208-969-0707.

