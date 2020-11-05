New Idaho National Laboratory chief named

"The INL has the distinct honor of being not just one of the Department of Energy’s national labs, but the flagship laboratory for nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and other scientific breakthroughs," U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said in a statement. "Dr. Wagner is a familiar face and vocal advocate for the lab in both Idaho and Washington, D.C., and I am confident that the lab will continue to thrive under his leadership."

Before coming to INL, Wagner worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for almost 17 years, where he held several research and leadership roles in reactor and fuel cycle technologies.

"All of us at Battelle are proud to have John Wagner as INL director," said Lou Von Thaer, president and CEO of Battelle. "INL is a vital part of the Battelle family and I am confident John is the right choice to continue the great work being conducted by the laboratory’s more than 5,000 employees."

Peters said in an interview in late October that he is proud of the growth in the laboratory's size and research impact during his tenure there, its expanding cybersecurity role, his work to create a more inclusive culture at INL. Peters also pointed to his work raising INL's visibility statewide, although he said this was still a work in progress.