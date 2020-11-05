New Idaho National Laboratory chief named

IDAHO FALLS — John Wagner will be the next director of Idaho National Laboratory.
Wagner, who has worked for the lab since 2016 and has been associate laboratory director for Nuclear Science and Technology since 2017, will start in his new job Dec. 11, Battelle Energy Alliance announced Thursday. Battelle is the contractor that runs day-to-day operations at the lab.
"John Wagner possesses the qualities the BEA Board was looking for in INL’s next director: advanced nuclear expertise, managerial experience and strategic leadership,” said Ron Townsend, chairman of Battelle Energy Alliance and executive vice president of Global Laboratory Operations. "John is a proven leader who gets results."
Mark Peters, who has been the lab's director since 2015, announced in August he would be leaving to move into a new job as executive vice president for laboratory operations at Battelle.
"John Wagner is an excellent choice to lead INL and I look forward to helping him transition into his new role," Peters said of Wagner's appointment. "John's credentials are impeccable. He is a proven leader with a vision for where INL needs to go and a plan to get us there. Our laboratory is in good hands moving forward."
In a news release, Battelle said Wagner's experience "is strongly aligned with INL's programmatic portfolio," pointing to his work guiding and helping to implement INL's nuclear energy strategy during a period of expanding nuclear energy research and development for the lab. Wagner, Battelle said, is "a recognized expert in reactor and fuel cycle technologies" and is frequently called upon to provide testimony to Congress and to advise in formulation of policies for nuclear fuel cycles and advanced reactors.
"The INL has the distinct honor of being not just one of the Department of Energy’s national labs, but the flagship laboratory for nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and other scientific breakthroughs," U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said in a statement. "Dr. Wagner is a familiar face and vocal advocate for the lab in both Idaho and Washington, D.C., and I am confident that the lab will continue to thrive under his leadership."
Before coming to INL, Wagner worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for almost 17 years, where he held several research and leadership roles in reactor and fuel cycle technologies.
"All of us at Battelle are proud to have John Wagner as INL director," said Lou Von Thaer, president and CEO of Battelle. "INL is a vital part of the Battelle family and I am confident John is the right choice to continue the great work being conducted by the laboratory’s more than 5,000 employees."
Peters said in an interview in late October that he is proud of the growth in the laboratory's size and research impact during his tenure there, its expanding cybersecurity role, his work to create a more inclusive culture at INL. Peters also pointed to his work raising INL's visibility statewide, although he said this was still a work in progress.
"I'm proud of our partnership with the state of Idaho," he said. "Two of the tangible results of that are the two new buildings that we just recently opened," referring the the Cybercore Integration Center and the Collaborative Computing Center, which were financed by $90 million in bonds approved by the state Legislature in 2017 and opened in 2019 at the INL campus in Idaho Falls.
One complication of the last year of Peters’ tenure has been trying to manage a national laboratory during a pandemic when half of the staff is still working from home. Peters said a small number of projects were put on hold in March but the lab has been fully operational since late spring.
“We’ve been able to, for the most part, not have to put a lot of projects on hold,” Peters said.
The Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear, a national program to organize the regulations and funding for nuclear projects that is managed by Idaho National Laboratory, started during Peters' tenure. Rita Baranwal, who used to direct it, is now an assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy.
“I want to sincerely thank outgoing Director Mark Peters,” Baranwal said Thursday. “Because of Mark’s tireless efforts, and the outstanding INL staff, the laboratory is well-positioned for a bright future under John’s leadership.”
The lab is also collaborating with NuScale Power and Utah Associated Municipal Systems on the Carbon Free Power Project, a plan to build 12 small modular nuclear reactors on the DOE’s desert site west of Idaho Falls that would provide research power to the lab and power to UAMPS members. The project was recently approved for $1.4 billion in federal funding, although several Utah cities have decided to suspend their participation in the project and Idaho Falls halved its commitment last month.
Last year DOE announced the National Reactor Innovation Center, a partnership between the federal government and private companies to develop new nuclear reactors, will be sited at INL.
"It's going to be very important," Peters said. "It really allows us to work with industry to develop and, more important, demonstrate the next generation of reactors. I think under the leadership of NRIC you're going to see more than one demonstration of an advanced reactor on our site between now and the end of the decade."
