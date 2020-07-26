New Idaho GOP chairman seeks unity among party, outreach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE (AP) — Republicans in Idaho have an opportunity to unite by focusing more on what they have in common and less on their differences, new state GOP Chairman Tom Luna said.

The "liberal, socialist agenda" of Democrats in Boise is going to be a "rallying cry" for Republicans across the state, Luna said.

"What every Idahoan needs to understand is that if we don't stop this trend in Ada County, Boise is going to become the next Seattle and Ada is going to become the next King County," Luna said.

Some conservative or rural Washington residents have felt they have little impact on their state's politics, Luna told the Idaho Statesman.

Luna served two terms as state superintendent that culminated in an education reform package passed by lawmakers in 2011 but repealed by voters in 2012.

Luna was elected chairman at the GOP convention in Nampa in June. Luna inherits a state party with growing fractures, including disagreement over the state's response to controlling the coronavirus.

Much of the animus has focused on Gov. Brad Little and state health officials. Conservative representatives joined "Disobey Idaho" protests against Idaho's stay-at-home order.