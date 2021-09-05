New Idaho Falls simulation lab to help researchers explore nuclear energy

NuScale is a private company that designs and markets small modular reactors. The first one of these simulation labs opened at Oregon State University in 2019. A third will be installed at Texas A&M University.

“The opening of our second Energy Exploration Center is an incredible step forward in broadening the understanding of advanced nuclear technology through the power of STEM education and research,” said José Reyes, NuScale co-founder and chief technology officer, in an email to the Post Register. “NuScale is extremely proud to be partnering with the University of Idaho at the Center for Advanced Energy Studies to bring the Energy Exploration Center to life and allow users to experience the role of control room operator to learn more about the innovative features and functionality of NuScale’s Small Modular Reactor technology.”

Evans said CAES will demonstrate the lab to community leaders, K-12 students and interested residents. The center is currently closed to the public due to the pandemic.

“The year before COVID-19 hit, we had about 2,000 people come through CAES,” Evans said. “This is another great feature we can show to the public. We look forward to doing that once we can get the doors open.”