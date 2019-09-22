Valley House Administrative Assistant Kim Spiers talks Thursday about the upcoming expansion in Twin Falls. Valley House will soon begin construction on a new apartment block that will offer transitional housing for men and families.
Valley House Administrative Assistant Kim Spiers gives a tour of the communal kitchen Thursday in Twin Falls. Valley House will soon begin construction on a new apartment block that will offer transitional housing for men and families.
TWIN FALLS — Sharon Breshears sees homelessness on the rise in Twin Falls.
“I don’t think people realize how serious the issue is here,” the Valley House executive director said.
To help address the problem, Valley House is building 18 more family units to bolster the housing it already provides for people who have nowhere else to stay.
“I think it’s going to be incredibly important,” Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall said. “Obviously with our population increasing here, some of those challenging areas, like homelessness, also increase.”
What is Valley House?
Valley House is a nonprofit that helps the homeless in south-central Idaho. That often means providing a room, but the agency also offers assistance in the form of bus tickets, warm clothing, food, skills training, school supplies and more.
The organization has enough units for 34 families, 20 single women and three single men. Right now there are 90 total beds available, and there’s a waiting list for those hoping to get into Valley House.
Magic Valley businesses and private people fund the nonprofit. Local governments can’t directly fund the agency, but can help in specific ways. For instance, the county owns apartments on Martin Street, and leases them to Valley House at a very low price. The Martin Street apartments serve as transitional housing for families after they have spent three months at the main Valley House location.
Breshears has seen the number of people served by Valley House balloon during her nearly 17 years as executive director. In her first year, the organization served 138 people. In 2018, Valley House housed over 5,500 people, 2,500 of whom were children.
“This year’s going to be way more than that,” she said.
The problem is getting worse, and quickly, Breshears said. Even though unemployment is low, many families struggle mightily to both pay the bills and buy food.
She said she has heard many cases of families who have to choose between paying for a roof over their heads or feeding themselves. Some make too much money to qualify for food stamps, but can’t afford rent, she said.
Rising rents are a big concern, Breshears said.
“(People) end up in the motels, they wind up paying so much,” she said. “And then they don’t have any funds, they end up on the street, and then they come here.”
Valley House often pays for motel rooms when it doesn’t have any spots available, but that’s expensive.
Breshears hopes adding 18 new family units will have a real impact.
“It’s going to be huge,” she said. “It’s going to help so many people.”
Until now, Valley House has focused its efforts in large part on single women and families. The organization would like to help out more men and veterans. There are more homeless, single men than homeless families or single women, Breshears said.
But the project isn’t a done deal yet.
The first step of the project will entail widening Rose Street, installing curb and gutter, and laying asphalt for a new parking lot. That work will cost $150,000 and could begin before October.
The next phase of the project will involve construction of the actual building, the price of which isn’t yet known. Breshears said that Valley House needs community partners to help fund the second phase, which will ideally break ground in the spring of 2020
“We have so many families we need to move in,” Breshears said. “(This project) will give them that next hand up.”
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Day care coordinator Christine Bapties bags canned goods for food boxes Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at the Valley House in Twin Falls.
Sana Yaqobi, 4, plays on a duck rocker while her mother, Somiya, prepares saffron tea for guests Feb. 1 in their cabin-style family unit at Valley House Homeless Shelter. The Twin Falls nonprofit has 90 beds: a main house for single women on Addison Avenue West, with 15 to 18 beds, plus 12 family units behind the main house. It also has 26 units of transitional housing on Martin Street.
Valley House Homeless Shelter employee Jobina Guadarrama stocks shelves with donated jeans Jan. 18 where she was once a client. 'I didn't know where to go, and I was scared,' Guadarrama says. 'It was awesome to stay here and have someone help you.'
Ruark Dufour talks about how Valley House Homeless Shelter helped him and his wife get into transitional housing. Now they want to give back. 'We are definitely going to be a part of Valley House for a long time,' Ruark says.
Edris Yaqobi, right, and his wife, Somiya, talk Feb. 1 in their cabin-style family unit at Valley House Homeless Shelter about the struggles their family has endured while moving to America. Edris worked nine years as an interpreter for American and Italian troops in eastern Afghanistan.
Christina, left, and Ruark Dufour moved to Idaho last year for a promised job that never materialized. 'We were in a bad spot and now we got a home,' Christina says Jan. 30 inside a transitional housing apartment provided by Valley House Homeless Shelter.
Magic Valley's only shelter for homeless families, Valley House opened in 1995 and last year helped more than 5,000 people.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Day care coordinator Christine Bapties bags canned goods for food boxes Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at the Valley House in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Sana Yaqobi, 4, plays on a duck rocker while her mother, Somiya, prepares saffron tea for guests Feb. 1 in their cabin-style family unit at Valley House Homeless Shelter. The Twin Falls nonprofit has 90 beds: a main house for single women on Addison Avenue West, with 15 to 18 beds, plus 12 family units behind the main house. It also has 26 units of transitional housing on Martin Street.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Sana Yaqobi, 4, looks up at her mother after playing on her father's phone Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at the Valley House in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
The food pantry sits stocked with a variety of soup Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at the Valley House in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Valley House Homeless Shelter employee Jobina Guadarrama stocks shelves with donated jeans Jan. 18 where she was once a client. ‘I didn’t know where to go, and I was scared,’ Guadarrama says. ‘It was awesome to stay here and have someone help you.’
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Christina and Ruark Dufour hold hands while their dog, Brady, stays close.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A property across the street from Valley House Homeless Shelter, owned by the Twin Falls shelter, eventually will be used for more housing for single women.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Ruark Dufour talks about how Valley House Homeless Shelter helped him and his wife get into transitional housing. Now they want to give back. ‘We are definitely going to be a part of Valley House for a long time,’ Ruark says.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Bins hold donated children’s clothing Jan. 18 at Valley House.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Somiya Yaqobi talks about how thankful she is to the Valley House for providing her family with food and shelter Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in her apartment at the Valley House in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Edris Yaqobi, right, talks about his family’s experiences as his daughter, Sana, 4, and wife, Somiya, listen Feb. 1 at Valley House Homeless Shelter.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Edris Yaqobi talks about his struggle to find work or receive aid Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at the Valley House in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Jobina Guadarrama talks about her time as a client of the Valley House on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at the Valley House in Twin Falls. Guadarrama lived there for almost four months in 2010.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Day care coordinator Christine Bapties collects canned goods for food boxes Jan. 18 at Valley House Homeless Shelter. Bapties was a shelter client for three months in 2016.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Executive director Sharon Breshears talks about donations Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Valley House Homeless Shelter director Sharon Breshears, left, embraces client Karen Burn — packing up and getting ready to transition into a more permanent home — Jan. 30 in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Edris Yaqobi, right, and his wife, Somiya, talk Feb. 1 in their cabin-style family unit at Valley House Homeless Shelter about the struggles their family has endured while moving to America. Edris worked nine years as an interpreter for American and Italian troops in eastern Afghanistan.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Karen Burn talks about how Valley House helped her out Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Assistant director Audrey Kelley talks Jan. 30 about volunteering for Valley House before becoming an employee.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Handyman Scott Reece replaces an interior door for one of Valley House Homeless Shelter’s transitional housing units Jan. 30 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Anyone older than 13 who wishes to live at Valley House must pass a drug test and a background check.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Sharon Breshears, executive director, shows gift baskets Jan. 30 that Valley House Homeless Shelter is assembling for a fundraising auction in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH photos, TIMES-NEWS
Christina, left, and Ruark Dufour moved to Idaho last year for a promised job that never materialized. ‘We were in a bad spot and now we got a home,’ Christina says Jan. 30 inside a transitional housing apartment provided by Valley House Homeless Shelter.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gift baskets are put together Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, for an upcoming silent auction in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Valley House Homeless Shelter client Amber Harshbarger talks about getting her life back on track and finding a second job Jan. 30 in the shelter’s main house on Twin Falls’ Addison Avenue West.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Mickey Guadarrama talks about what goes into getting a unit ready for the next family coming in Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Valley House rents out 26 transitional housing units on Twin Falls’ Martin Street.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
A checklist guides food box assembly Jan. 18 at Valley House Homeless Shelter.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Volunteer Jobina Guadarrama stocks shelves with donated blankets Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at the Valley House in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Shelves at Valley House hold donated shoes Jan. 18.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Sana Yaqobi, 4, plays with some toys on her bunk-bed Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in her provided apartment at the Valley House in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Somiya Yaqobi prepares saffron tea for guests Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in her provided apartment at the Valley House in Twin Falls.
Bring in some more refugees that will solve your problem.
