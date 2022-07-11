New Historic District the topic of discussion at open house

As unprecedented growth in recent years created a surge in residential development, more and more multi-family structures have been proposed, planned, or are already underway for the downtown area.

In response to this, a citizen’s group called Friends of the Avenues has asked the city to create a historic district that would preserve the original character of a portion of the original townsite of Twin Falls, where homes are frequently more than 110 years old.

This week Twin Falls Planning and Zoning and the Historic Preservation Commission will hold a Q&A open house to discuss the proposed district, as well as any alternatives that might address the group’s concerns.

City staff anticipates the creation of a new historic district would necessitate creating a new position for someone to review and approve permit requests. Currently the city has three historic districts: the Historic Warehouse District, the Downtown Historic District, and the City Park Historic District.

Advocates for the district say that by adopting guidelines, the city could help preserve the historic character of one of the oldest neighborhoods.

Kate Lopez, a member of Friends of the Avenues, said that the goal is not to create regulatory hang-ups for homeowners.

“Despite guidelines, no local district is designed to be punitive to its residents,” Lopez said in a text message. “The guidelines are designed to maintain the current architectural style in order to keep the neighborhood setting intact.”

Written comments will be accepted at the event as well as online. Anyone who attends will be invited to submit written comments, and written comments will be accepted online for those who are unable to attend.

Wednesday's open house will feature a presentation by Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove, and will follow with a Q&A session to answer questions from the community. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.