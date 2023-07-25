Q: I heard Twin Falls is planning to build another high school. It was going to be built near the water tower south of Twin Falls. When?
A: “No, the Twin Falls School District does not have plans to build a new high school in the near future,” Eva Craner, spokesperson for Twin Falls School District, said.
“Looking through our building permits the only school buildings I’m seeing slated for construction in the city of Twin Falls is the Gem Prep Charter School,” said Josh Palmer, spokesperson for the city of Twin Falls. “The school is currently under construction, and I believe Gem Prep will be a K-12.”
Building west of the water tower south of Twin Falls, Palmer said, “Golden Eagle Subdivision No. 7 will have 40 residential lots.”
There is another school being built, however, it’s not a high school. Located at 586 Orchard Dr., Pinecrest Academy will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Saturday, Aug. 12. The academy is a K-8 tuition-free public charter school.
People are also reading…
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams-Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.