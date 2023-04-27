The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees has announced Michelle Larson will be taking the role of principal at Harrison Elementary School on July 1.

The board made the announcement Wednesday at its regularly scheduled board meeting.

“I am beyond excited to join the Harrison staff, students, and families,” Larson, associate principal at Perrine Elementary School, said in a statement. “Together I believe we can build on their previous successes and grow even stronger as a learning community.”

Larson began her 27-year career in education by teaching third grade for the Twin Falls School District in 1998. Larson also taught fifth and sixth grades in the Boise School District, and third, fifth, and sixth grades, and Title I in the Twin Falls district.

Larson received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1996 from Idaho State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Western Governors University in 2020.

Larson will fill the role previously held by Melissa Ardito, who resigned earlier this year.