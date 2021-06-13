New federal broadband benefit could assist nearly one-third of Idahoans

Many Idahoans could be eligible for discounted broadband service through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Commerce.

The $3.2 billion program launched in early May and provides temporary financial assistance of up to $50 per month for broadband internet service plans, or up to $75 per month if the household is located on tribal land. A discount of $100 on equipment such as a laptop, desktop computer or tablet is also available to qualifying individuals, according to the release.

The benefit is part of a new Federal Communications Commission program that can lower the cost of broadband internet access for families and households.

“This FCC program comes at a crucial time. Across the state there are financial challenges to Idahoans accessing affordable broadband internet so they can connect, learn and compete in the 21st century,” Eric Forsch, Broadband Development Manager at the Idaho Department of Commerce, said in the release. “We have made significant inroads in leveraging federal broadband COVID-19 grants to help connect over 100 communities with essential virtual services and hope to help connect more Idahoans through the EBB Program.”