Rebecca Simpson

Rebecca Simpson

 COURTESY PHOTO

JEROME — A new director has been hired for the regional emergency dispatch agency.

Rebecca Simpson started her new position at Southern Idaho Regional Communications on Monday, according to Mark Bolduc, Gooding County Commissioner and president of the joint powers board that oversees the agency.

SIRCOMM handles 911 calls and police and fire dispatch for most of the Magic Valley.

Simpson brings considerable dispatch experience, Bolduc said. She previously served as telecommunications supervisor for Blaine County, where she received the Telecommunicator of the Year Award in 2016.

SIRCOMM’s previous director, Hope Lindsey, resigned from the position in May, with her last day being June 14.

Bolduc said the joint powers board reviewed a number of applications before extending the offer to Simpson.

Part of her duties will be dealing with the shortage of dispatchers for the agency. The dispatch center has been short staffed for more than two years, according to previous Times-News reports.

A post on SIRCOMM’s website for the position offers a starting wage of $16.74 per hour. Applications are available at sircomm.com.

