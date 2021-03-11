New direct flights will take passengers from Boise to Austin, Chicago, Everett

Most flights from Boise take passengers to the West Coast, but the airport is increasingly offering direct flights to more eastern locations. Starting with new JetBlue service this July, New York City will be the farthest east a person can travel directly from Boise. Nashville and Atlanta are also newly accessible.

The routes to Austin and to Everett will qualify for financial incentives through the airport’s recently renewed program designed to attract new airlines and new routes to the city. Service to Everett had been announced previously and was initially supposed to begin last June but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boise Airport is hoping to attract several additional routes through the incentives program, including to Honolulu, Anchorage, Boston and Orlando.

Passenger traffic is down at the Boise Airport year-over-year as a result of people opting not to fly during the pandemic. Last January, before the pandemic was a concern in the United States, airport officials said they anticipated that 2020 passenger numbers would surpass the 4.1 million people who flew through BOI in 2019.