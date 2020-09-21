New date set for Delta’s Boise-Atlanta nonstop flight after COVID delayed initial takeoff

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — After a few months’ delay, Idahoans soon will be able to fly directly to Atlanta.

The Boise Airport announced Monday that Delta Air Lines will begin nonstop service to one of the busiest U.S. airports starting Nov. 20. The flight will be once daily.

It’s the same flight that was originally announced last year. The first direct trips were supposed to begin in July, but a spokesman told the Statesman last month that it was “indefinitely postponed” after coronavirus altered airlines’ plans.

The direct flight is the first to take Boiseans clear to the Eastern time zone. It will be the longest route served from Boise, according to the release, and is the farthest to the east. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is Delta’s largest hub.

“Recruiting nonstop service to Atlanta has been a goal of mine since I joined the Boise Airport in 2012,” Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in the release. “I couldn’t be happier about this announcement and look forward to working with our partners at Delta to ensure the success of this route.”

The flight will leave Boise daily at 1:30 p.m. and arrive in Atlanta at 7:20 p.m. local time. A return flight will leave Atlanta each day at 9:40 a.m. and arrive in Boise at 12:09 p.m. local time.