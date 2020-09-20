New CSI president focuses on student-ready mission

TWIN FALLS — Dean Fisher is going through "withdrawal pains."
The new president of the College of Southern Idaho says teaching is something he’s always been passionate about. But this year, his first at the helm of the 55-year-old college, Fisher won't be instructing students.
Instead, he's focused on developing a five-year strategic plan to best serve students, faculty, and the greater community that supports the college.
Fisher taught courses in history, humanities, leadership and student development all through his previous 30-some years as a university administrator. He says he enjoys watching students learn.
“It’s not that college administrators don’t help to advance the mission," he said, "but sometimes you don’t see the direct results like a faculty member does every day. I miss that part.”
An Oklahoma boy
Fisher grew up in the Sooner State and lived there for most of his life. But he knows southern Idaho. As a young man, he spent summers here with his father who served in the Air Force in Mountain Home.
After graduating from high school, Fisher enrolled at Rose State College, a community college just outside of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Central Oklahoma. He later earned his doctorate in higher education policy from Gwynedd Mercy University in Pennsylvania.
Fisher thought he would teach history for the rest of his life, but he ended up working full time in the student-services and financial-aid office at Rose State College. He worked for 30 years as an administrator at the college and retired as vice president for student affairs.
In 2015, Fisher switched gears when he became chief of staff and senior policy advisor for U.S. Rep. Steve Russell, a childhood friend from Oklahoma who served in Congress between 2015 and 2019.
But Washington, D.C., is as dysfunctional as national media portrays it, Fisher said. Russell's team did good work, but it's hard to make a lot of progress from one seat in Congress.
“The thing about being an educator is you can actually affect change — you can actually make a difference,” he said.
Fisher later moved to upstate New York to serve as provost for State University of New York Corning Community College but kept looking for a job out west. He found it in Twin Falls as CSI’s fifth president, replacing Jeff Fox, who retired in June.
Coping with COVID
Fisher has a passion for the community college mission, and it’s something he’s worked to fulfill his entire career.
“Our mission is to provide open access to learners and to be student-ready and support them where they are, and I celebrate that mission,” he said.
“Frankly, CSI has an amazing record of serving the community and the region, so it was appealing.”
The transition to the new job brought some early challenges for Fisher. COVID-19 shutdown CSI’s campus last spring and threatened fall semester’s enrollment figures — 16% fewer students had signed up for classes in early summer compared to the year before.
Enrollment is important because Idaho’s colleges and universities rely on tuition for financial stability.
After arriving, Fisher set off to improve fall enrollment. Administrators worked on a series of initiatives to reach out to undecided students and reduce barriers in school policy to make starting college more simple.
Administrators have also worked with faculty to develop a comprehensive plan to safely resume life on campus and provide flexibility for teachers and students in completing the fall semester.
As of last week, total enrollment was up about 5% from the previous year — a 21 point shift in enrollment. Many of those students are taking online classes, with online credits up 64% this year.
Steering the college into unknown waters
Since taking over, Fisher has held several meetings with some of the region’s key business and community leaders. He says he goes into those meetings with a pair of simple questions for stakeholders: “What are we doing well and what are the things you want us to be doing?”
The meetings have been the focus of the early part of Fisher’s tenure as he familiarizes himself with the school and area.
“That’s part of my effort to begin to understand what the region wants from us,” Fisher said. “I want to celebrate what we’re doing well and understand what people perceive we’re doing well so I can sustain those things.
“And then, what do we need to be doing?” he continued. “What do we need to be doing differently or better and what do we need to be doing that we’re not?”
Fisher said administrators are preparing to launch the development process for a five-year strategic plan to guide the institution’s mission. He said it’s crucial to meet students where they are, both in terms of their skills and what they hope to accomplish through higher education.
“We need to be a student-ready institution that meets the needs of our region,” he said. “I know that sounds very general and broad, and I intend it to be.”
Moving forward
“We must see the student experience through their lens and not ours,” Fisher told those attending the CSI State of the College Address last month.
Several issues will likely dominate the next five years for Idaho colleges and universities. Administrators will need to maintain institutional fiscal health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll need to improve the state’s lackluster rate of students who pursue a degree after high school. They’ll need to meet the needs of more non-traditional students with flexible class times and expanded digital space.
“Online (instruction) is not going to go away, and online needs to be done well,” Fisher said.
“It’s important, I think, for us to remember the mission of an organization and why we exist, and that’s to serve students and learners.”
The next five years is going to take a collaborative effort, he said.
“Do I have my own personal visions for what we should do and what we should be?" he said. "I absolutely do. But I’m going to emphasize our community and the term community college.
"I’ve got faculty, I’ve got staff, I’ve got community stakeholders who all need to be part of that conversation.”
CSI, under Fisher, will ultimately focus on helping learners grow in whatever their interests may be.
The trick, he said, is "activating the students' learning … and vicariously experiencing that growth by watching them, observing them and enjoying the learning that’s happening with them.”
“It’s hard to explain in words, …but there’s something that’s awesome about watching someone move toward their goal."
