New CSI president focuses on student-ready mission

The meetings have been the focus of the early part of Fisher’s tenure as he familiarizes himself with the school and area.

“That’s part of my effort to begin to understand what the region wants from us,” Fisher said. “I want to celebrate what we’re doing well and understand what people perceive we’re doing well so I can sustain those things.

“And then, what do we need to be doing?” he continued. “What do we need to be doing differently or better and what do we need to be doing that we’re not?”

Fisher said administrators are preparing to launch the development process for a five-year strategic plan to guide the institution’s mission. He said it’s crucial to meet students where they are, both in terms of their skills and what they hope to accomplish through higher education.

“We need to be a student-ready institution that meets the needs of our region,” he said. “I know that sounds very general and broad, and I intend it to be.”

Moving forward

“We must see the student experience through their lens and not ours,” Fisher told those attending the CSI State of the College Address last month.