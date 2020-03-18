New COVID-19 cases found in Twin Falls, Blaine counties

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls County man in his 80s who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is recovering well at home after being briefly hospitalized, the South Central Health District announced Wednesday evening. He's the first person in the county to test positive for COVID-19.

A man in his 40s from Blaine County presented "very mild symptoms" and is also recovering at home, the health district said.

These are cases four and five in south-central Idaho, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho to 11.

Investigations into both new cases began this afternoon and are in their primary stages.

“Protecting and preserving the health and safety of our residents is at the very core of what we do. We will continue to do everything we can to make sure you have the information and resources you need,” Melody Bowyer, SCPHD Director said. “We are calling on our communities to use that information to help protect their families and prevent the virus from spreading.”

South Central Public Health District’s most recently updated guidelines can be found on our website at phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus.