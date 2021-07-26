New clinic to help uninsured, underinsured in Wood River Valley

BELLEVUE — Uninsured and underinsured residents in Blaine County will have access to a new health clinic this fall. Family Health Services is planning to open a medical, dental and behavioral clinic with pharmacy services in Bellevue.

The nonprofit has been trying to open this clinic for a couple of years, Family Health Services CEO Aaron Houston said.

“We have a fairly large number of patients who end up driving to Jerome or Fairfield, which is really difficult on those families,” Houston said.

The clinic will be operational in November or December depending on renovations, he said. The medical portion will be open five days a week with one late night, dental services will be open four days a week with 10 hour days, and the counseling will be open five days a week with one late night. The pharmacy will start as telepharmacy and will change to have a full-time pharmacist as the clinic grows.

There will be a discount on care for patients living below 200% of the federal poverty level, he said.

Family Health Services sees more than 3,000 visits per year on average. Houston said 95% of those patients don’t have insurance or are on Medicaid. The clinic will focus on preventative care.